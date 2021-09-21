Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 21, 2021 – Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has been rewarded by President Uhuru Kenyatta with a plum job for allegedly attacking Deputy President William Ruto.

According to Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau (HNIB) Spokesman, Dennis Itumbi, Mutahi, who has been making headlines for abusing the second in command, now works at State House, Nairobi.

Itumbi said the analyst now works under the Presidential Strategic Unit (PSCU).

He shared a screenshot of a Facebook publication shared by Industrialization Cabinet Secretary, Hon. Betty Maina, to drive his point home.

From the post, the CS reported that they had – in conjunction with a team from PSCU – the Media to be an enabler of the Manufacturing pillar, Export Processing Zone (EPZ).

Mutahi Ngunyi was among those in attendance and according to Itumbi, he was among the PSCU team.

“Just in case you doubted… CS @maina_betty confirms @MutahiNgunyi works for @StateHouseKenya – but added one more detail, he works for PSCU, once again, Congratulations!” Itumbi tweeted.

