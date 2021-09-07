Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 7, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is reportedly burning the midnight oil crafting a plan to counter Deputy President William Ruto’s influence in the Mt Kenya region.

Ruto, 54, has a cult following in the vote-rich region, which is considered as a political bedroom of the Head of State.

For the last year, Uhuru has been trying to use state machinery to poison the residents against the DP, but this is not working.

On Monday, Uhuru sent Kieni MP Kanini Kega to reach out to former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Mwangi Kiunjuri, to assist him in vanquishing Ruto‘s domination in Mt Kenya.

The President has also sent a Cabinet Secretary from Rift Valley to woo Kiunjuri to the ruling fold and help him deal with the second in command.

Uhuru believes that Kiunjuri is an eloquent speaker able to convince Mt Kenya residents to abandon Ruto and support former Prime Minister Raila Odinga‘s Presidential bid in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST