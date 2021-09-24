Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 24, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has today revealed the number of members of Parliament who have joined the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

The party, which is barely one year old, was formed by the DP and his trusted allies following a bitter fallout in Jubilee Party.

Speaking in Ukambani on Friday, Ruto said UDA already has over 150 MPs from Jubilee Party, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), Amani National Congress (ANC), Wiper Democratic Movement, and Ford Kenya parties.

Ruto further stated that the MPs have seen the light and have chosen to be on the right side of history by supporting his initiative which is the bottom-up system of governance that continues to attract many Kenyans and politicians from all walks of life in the country.

DP Ruto also sparked laughter when he attacked former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, saying the Ukambani region has been supporting his presidential bid yet he has not taken the region anywhere.

