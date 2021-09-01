Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 1, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga of duping Kenyans with their Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) which has since been declared as illegal, unconstitutional, null and void.

Speaking when he met women and small-scale businesses from Dagoretti North yesterday, Ruto asked Uhuru and Raila to apologise to Kenyans for wasting their time with the BBI.

He particularly attacked Raila for diverting Uhuru’s attention from delivering the government’s development agenda with BBI.

“The BBI proponents must apologise to Kenyans.”

“They wasted our country’s time. For four years, they diverted the government’s attention from delivering its development agenda,” stated Ruto.

At the same time, the DP accused the promoters of BBI of lying to Kenyans that BBI was good for the country when they clearly knew that it was meant to create an imperial president and expanded executive for a few individuals.

The Kenyan DAILY POST