Wednesday, September 1, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has lifted the lid on what he described as the real incentive that led to the creation of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Speaking during a meeting with small-scale traders from Dagoretti North yesterday, Ruto claimed that BBI was a scheme laced with sweeteners to create an imperial President and executive positions for a few individuals.

He also termed BBI as the biggest fraud the country had ever seen.

“Kenya is being led backwards by fraudulent leaders. People who do not want to say the truth. Now President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM Leader Raila Odinga (the people who are championing BBI), are telling us that they wanted to pass BBI, the biggest fraud that ever happened in the Republic of Kenya, for youth tax holiday.”

“You do not need to change the Constitution to effect a tax holiday for the youth or have an additional 70 constituencies,” stated Ruto.

The DP further claimed that the team behind the proposal was seeking to empower the office of the President to be able to control the Judiciary as well as the Parliament.

“You wanted to change The Constitution because you wanted to create an imperial President. A leader who will appoint ministers from Parliament so that he can control the house.

“You wanted to have a President who will set up an ombudsman at the Judiciary to be able to manipulate it,” he added.

The amendment, which was spearheaded by President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, was declared null and void by the High Court, a decision that was upheld by the Court of Appeal.

The Kenyan DAILY POST