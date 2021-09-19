Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, September 19, 2021 – One of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s close lieutenants has responded to Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi, who termed Jubilee Party’s decision to remove Deputy President William Ruto’s allies from parliamentary committees as dictatorial.

Muturi, who was having an interview with one of the local dailies, stated that he was not among those leaders in the Jubilee party, who initiated the ouster of DP Ruto allies from various positions in Parliament, stating that he should not be blamed.

“You can’t just wake up and say we are throwing you out of this and that position in parliament.

“That is a dictatorship and not disciplining those members,” Muturi said.

But in a fierce rejoinder, Uhuru’s men led by Jubilee Party Vice-Chairman David Murathe, said they wonder who Speaker Muturi is pleasing with his statements, disclosing that the Jubilee party’s move to expel errand leaders from the various parliamentary committee was done after the party consulted him.

“We consulted him and he gave his input.

“The turnaround is surprising. We do not know who he is trying to please,” Murathe said.

“Speaker Muturi was instrumental in effecting the changes in Parliament.

“We followed procedure and even held two Parliamentary Group meetings at State House that resolved to eject the leaders.

“The other was at Kenya International Convention Centre (KICC) that removed Garissa Township MP Aden Duale as majority leader,’ Murathe added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST