Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 2, 2021 – Hustler National Intelligence Bureau (HNIB) Spokesman, Dennis Itumbi, has revealed the number of security officers that guard President Uhuru Kenyatta and the larger Kenyatta family.

According to Itumbi, Uhuru and his family are guarded by 3019 police officers at any given time.

He said Uhuru and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta enjoy the security of 2687 officers.

Uhuru’s mother, Mama Ngina Kenyatta, is guarded by 71 officers while the late founding father, Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, is guarded by 71 security officers from Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s daughter, Ngina Kenyatta, has 13 security men while Jomo and Muhoho enjoy the security of 46 officers.

Uhuru’s brother Muhoho Kenyatta has 88 officers, while sisters Pratt and Nyokabi enjoy the security of 16 officers.

Here is the summary of the number of bodyguards assigned to Uhuru and his family.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.