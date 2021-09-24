Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 24, 2021 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) chairman, Johnstone Muthama has reacted to Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru’s sudden change of mind to join United Democratic Alliance (UDA) after dumping the Jubilee Party.

On Wednesday, Waiguru, who was among the Jubilee Party stalwarts in the Mt Kenya region, indicated that he is on the way out of the ruling outfit and her new home is Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA.

Commenting about Waiguru’s move, Muthama, who is also a former Machakos Senator, welcomed Waiguru to UDA, urging her that she has joined the winning team.

Muthama further stated that the move by Waiguru is a strong reminder to other leaders to follow the will of their people and join the winning team before the 2022 presidential poll.

“UDA welcomes Anne Waiguru to the winning team.

“This is a strong reminder to other leaders to follow the will of their people and not bury their heads in the sand.

“The future is in the Hustlers nation and we urge other leaders to follow lest they fall by the wayside,” Muthama wrote on his social media page on Thursday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST