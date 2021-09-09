Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 9, 2021 – Two police officers are in custody following an attempted robbery with violence incident, which occurred within the Kioko area in Dagoreti, at around 11 am yesterday.

The officers identified as Inspector Evans Soita and Constable John Kemboi stationed at Spring Valley Police station had walked into Stephen Kamotho’s shop in Dagoreti, where an altercation is reported to have ensued between the shop owner and the two officers.

According to a police report filed by the shop owner Stephen Kamotho at Kikuyu police station, the complainant detailed how two smartly dressed men who identified themselves as police officers, stormed his shop and brandished their firearms. They attempted to handcuff him but he resisted and raised alarm, attracting curious members of the public who responded in their numbers and rescued him.

Cornered, the officers opted to escape by firing one round in the air to scare away the irate mob. In the ensuing melee, Inspector Soita lost his police communication pocket phone, as he took to his heels for dear life.

Luckily, police officers on patrol based at Kikuyu, rushed to the scene of the incident & managed to dissuade the angry mob & recovered the crucial police communication gadget.

After conducting preliminary investigations, it was discovered that the gadget had been issued to Inspector Soita, who is the in-charge Lower Kabete Patrol base. The two officers were arrested and placed in custody at Gigiri Police Station, pending arraignment.

Meanwhile, the complainant, who sustained injures on his left hand and stomach, was rushed to Nile hospital for medical attention.

BY DCI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.