Friday, September 3, 2021 – United States telco giant, Twitter, has suspended the account of Deputy President William Ruto’s daughter, June Ruto, days after she commented about her father’s security withdrawal by the Kenyan Government.

Although the company did not point out June’s comment as the reason for the suspension, it indicated that she had violated its rules.

“Twitter suspends accounts that violate the Twitter Rules’, read a note on the suspension.

June Ruto has always been defending her father, who is Kenya’s second in command.

The young girl who recently got married in a luxurious wedding posted on her Twitter account claiming their father is being harassed and that taking General Service Unit (GSU) officers from their home is a violation of the law.

June Ruto serves as Kenya’s Charge D’Affaires in Poland.

Kenya does not have an official embassy in Poland meaning June is Kenya’s highest-ranking diplomat in the European country.

June holds a master’s degree in International Studies from the University of Queensland, Australia, and a bachelor’s degree in Diplomacy from the United States International University (USIU) in Nairobi.

