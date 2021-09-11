Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, September 11, 2021 – Interior Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho, and Kirinyaga Woman Representative, Wangui Ngirici, have agreed to bury the hatchet ahead of the 2022 General Election.

The move has thrown Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru into panic considering that she recently cut ties with the deep state after dumping the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), which was being championed by President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

According to sources, Kibicho and Ngirici resolved to bury the hatchet and work together as Kirinyaga prepares to host Mashujaa Day.

The two ironed out their issues and resolved to focus on the upcoming national event, which will be held in the county on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

According to Ngirici’s communications official, Justin Kinyua, PS Kibicho revealed that he will not be vying for any elective position in 2022.

The revelation now allays initial fears that the PS was going to muddy the waters and further complicate the race by vying for the gubernatorial seat being sought by Ngirici and the incumbent, Governor Anne Waiguru.

Ngirici has challenged Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru to decamp from Jubilee Party and join UDA and face her in a free and fair nomination for the party’s ticket.

The Kenyan DAILY POST