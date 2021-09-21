Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 21, 2021 – Former Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich’s corruption case stalled yesterday after the court file in the Ksh21 billion Arror and Kimwarer dams’ scandal disappeared mysteriously.

Judge Anthony Mrima requested the parties involved to give the court more time to find the file which was crucial for the ongoing trial.

Rotich, the Director of Public Prosecutions and Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, learnt that the file could not be traced at the registry.

Justice Mrima announced a break as efforts were underway to recover it but the file was not traced at the registry during the break.

The judge informed the parties involved to appear before the High court Deputy Registrar once the file is located.

He further stated that once the file is found they will be given further directions on how the case will be heard.

Rotich wants the High Court to quash DPP Haji’s decision to charge him over the Kimwarer and Arror dams’ scandal.

