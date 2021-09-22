Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 22, 2021 – A renowned Nakuru-based doctor, James Gakara, who killed his two children by injecting them with a chemical substance, has died while undergoing treatment at the Nakuru Level Five Hospital.

His death was confirmed by a family friend who said Gakara was no more.

Dr. James Gakara was admitted at the facility on Sunday after he was found unconscious next to the two children by police officers after attempting suicide

He had been receiving treatment at the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

An autopsy conducted on the two children to ascertain the cause of their death was declared inconclusive.

Nakuru West DCIO, Stephen Ambani, told journalists that the postmortem could not reveal what caused their death.

“We have engaged a pathologist for purposes of identifying the cause of the death. We haven’t been able to pinpoint the actual cause.”

Samples have been collected from the two bodies for further toxicology investigations.

In a post on social media, Gakara’s wife, Winnie Odhiambo, accused her husband of killing their two kids.

She vowed to get justice for the two children, stating they had been betrayed by their own father.

“My heart is shattered; I failed to protect you my loves,” she wrote.

“The person you trusted the most betrayed you my darlings, I promise to fight for justice for you; Go well my sweethearts.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST