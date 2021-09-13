Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 13, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has once again been rejected by Kikuyus ahead of the 2022 General Election if the remark by Nyeri County Speaker John Kaguchia is anything to go by.

According to Kaguchia, Kikuyus hate Raila Odinga with a passion and cannot, therefore, be sold in the Mt Kenya region as a presidential candidate.

Speaking during an interview, the Nyeri County Speaker said that no Mt. Kenya political leader will stand with Raila Odinga to the end.

He explained that the likes of Maina Kamanda, David Murathe and Peter Kenneth, who have been accompanying Raila in regional tours will desert him.

“There is a certain politician that cannot be sold in Mt Kenya, and that is Raila Odinga. He can’t be sold, and even if he gains within a short time he will still lose eventually.”

“The politicians who are standing with him at this time in Mt Kenya will soon desert him because they know they can’t sell him,” said the Nyeri County Speaker.

At the same time, Kaguchia disputed reports that the Mt. Kenya people are currently divided, saying that only a few top leaders have not decided their direction.

