Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 07 September 2021 – Detectives are looking for a middle-aged Luyha man who posted a video clip flaunting wads of cash while in the company of slay queens.

According to a statement released by DCI, the man is involved in wash wash.

He is believed to be part of a larger syndicate in the illegal business of printing fake currency.

The three men who were recorded in a viral video beating him up are alleged to be his accomplices in the dirty business.

Here’s a screenshot of the statement posted by DCI.

See video of the suspect.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.