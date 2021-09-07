Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Tuesday, 07 September 2021 – Detectives are looking for a middle-aged Luyha man who posted a video clip flaunting wads of cash while in the company of slay queens.
According to a statement released by DCI, the man is involved in wash wash.
He is believed to be part of a larger syndicate in the illegal business of printing fake currency.
The three men who were recorded in a viral video beating him up are alleged to be his accomplices in the dirty business.
Here’s a screenshot of the statement posted by DCI.
See video of the suspect.
