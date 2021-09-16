Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 16, 2021 – Ordinary Kenyans will from today be forced to dig deeper into their pockets after Matatu operators resolved to hike bus fares, following the increase in fuel prices as announced by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) on Tuesday.

Confirming the decision, Jamal Marlow Rohosafi, Chairman of Association of Matatu Operators, through his social media page yesterday, shared a post stating that the new increased charges will be effective from Thursday (today).

“From tomorrow we will increase our fare due to fuel hike. Kindly bear with us,” the post read in part.

Speaking yesterday, Branden Marshall, a top official of the matatus SACCOs and Public Service Vehicles (PSV), stated that they are all in agreement with Jamal’s notice of hiking fare.

He stated that to survive increased fuel prices, most matatus will have to scrap off-peak hours making passengers pay a flat rate at whatever time of the day.

“Matatus cannot just be working on fuel alone, we must survive.”

“To cushion the industry and also for us to survive, most SACCOs are planning to scrap off-peak hours in our schedules,” he told.

He complained that the recent changes in fuel prices have really hurt the matatu industry, which is still struggling to get back on its feet after the effect of the pandemic.

According to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government, the retail prices for petrol increased by Ksh 7.58 per liter to retail at Ksh 134.72 in Nairobi while diesel increased by Ksh7.94 to retail at Ksh115.

Kerosene, on the other hand, had increased by Ksh12.97 to retail at Ksh110.2.

In Mombasa, petrol increased to Ksh132.46, diesel at Ksh113.36 while kerosene shot up to Ksh108.57.

The Kenyan DAILY POST