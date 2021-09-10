Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 10, 2021 – Kimilili MP, Didmus Barasa, has called on his constituents to come out in huge numbers and get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Addressing a gathering of his constituents on Friday, Barasa faulted rumor and propaganda peddlers telling Kimilili men that getting the vaccine will interfere with their sexual performance.

“There are people who are lying to people here in Bungoma and Kimilili as the Chief has said that if you get vaccinated your ‘transformer’ will stop working.

“The Chief has said that he got the first jab and his transformer is still working.

“As your MP, I want to confirm that I have received both of the jabs and my ‘transformer’ is working better than it used to,” Barasa said.

The legislator further urged his constituents to get vaccinated, informing them that the jab against the Covid-19 vaccine does not interfere with their reproductive health.

“Those who are saying that if you get the Covid-19 jab, your ‘transformer’ will not have enough electricity are lying.

“If you are here and you haven’t been vaccinated I want you to do so as soon as possible,” Barasa said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST