Tuesday, September 14, 2021 – Politicians from the vote-rich Mt Kenya region have vowed to support a presidential candidate who will guarantee them the deputy president post in the highly anticipated 2022 presidential election.

The Mt Kenya parties’ forum that has been holding its weekly consultative meetings, said it will only back a presidential candidate who will pick a deputy from the region.

“The position of deputy president coming from Mt Kenya region is not negotiable,” the caucus which brought together Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, Martha Karua (Narc Kenya), Mwangi Kiunjuri (The Service Party), former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo, and ex-legislator Peter Kenneth said.

The caucus which has been rooting for Mt Kenya unity ahead of the 2022 General Election said the huge voting bloc has no preferred presidential candidate despite having dictated on who becomes the president for years.

This is despite the fact that at least five 2022 presidential hopefuls including businessman Jimi Wanjigi hail from the Mt Kenya region.

Apart from the deputy president post, the group said that sharing of the positions in the Executive, Legislature, State Corporations, and Ambassadorial positions must reflect the voting strength of Mt Kenya region both in terms of numbers and portfolio balance.

It is understood that none of all the 2022 presidential hopefuls has picked his running mate but ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, recently hinted at picking his running mate from the Mt Kenya region.

Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga, who are the front runners in the race for State House, have been pitching tents in the Mt. Kenya region with reports insinuating that they will too pick a running mate from the region for them to have a share of the votes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST