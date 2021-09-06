Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 6, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s allies have launched scathing attacks on Royal Media Services-owned Citizen TV, over claims of malice and bias against the DP.

The politicians faulted a report aired by the station on Sunday that showed the chaotic scenes during Ruto’s tour of Nyeri County.

The report alleged that the DP’s convoy was stoned by rowdy youths opposed to his visit to the Kieni constituency.

The allies took issue with the headline “Nyeri Mobs Stone Ruto” claiming that the video did not validate the claims as there was no such occurrence.

“Citizen TV please show us the clip of the stoning incident, please,” Soy Member of Parliament and Ruto’s de facto spokesperson, Caleb Kositany, requested.

On his part, Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, who is one of Ruto’s fierce defenders, threatened to mobilise the DP’s supporters to boycott watching Citizen TV that is owned by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s friend, SK Macharia.

“I advise the Hustler Nation to desist from watching Citizen TV Kenya. They are taking us back to the dark days of KANU party and KADU where biased news was a norm,” Tweeted Sudi.

“As Hustlers, we can update ourselves using alternative sources like social media. Hata mlika mwizi iko na kazi yake! (Even the rudimentary phones have their work!)” he added.

Similarly, Ruto’s political adviser and strategist, Edward Kisiangani, accused the TV station of being openly biased against Ruto.

“I congratulate Citizen TV Kenya for openly being anti-DP Ruto and fiercely being pro-Raila.”

“Freedom of choice. No problem. Let us wait and see what happens when the people decide 11 months from now!” the political analyst stated,” he stated.

