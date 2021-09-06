Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 06 September 2021 – A young businessman lost his life over the weekend after his car was involved in a grisly road accident on one of the major roads in Nairobi.

According to social media reports, the deceased was driving from a nightclub when his high-end Prado was involved in a head-on collision with a lorry.

He died on the spot and his car was almost written off.

Here’s a video of the grisly road accident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.