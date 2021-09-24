Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 24 September 2021 – Two brothers who were responding to a distress call from their mother are in custody after they assaulted their elder brother who later succumbed to his injuries.

In the incident which occurred in Elukhongo, Butula sub county, the deceased had returned home at 8pm in a drunken stupor and demanded for food from their mother.

When she responded that food was not ready, the 32-year-old son descended on her with blows and kicks leaving her wailing in despair, for dear life.

Her two other sons Pascaliano Odhiambo, 29 and Bonventure Ouma, 19, immediately responded to their mother’s screams only to find Juma assaulting her. They gave him a dog’s beating before they retired to bed.

Early today morning at around 6am, the mother woke up and walked towards Juma’s house to check on him, despite having been assaulted by him the previous night.

She was however shocked to find him lying dead on the doorstep of his house, with a deep cut inflicted on his head, slightly above the left ear.

She immediately alerted the local authorities who called in detectives based at Butula.

A machete, jembe and a rungu believed to be the murder weapons were found at the scene of the murder, documented and collected by the Busia based crime scene personnel.

Meanwhile, the two brothers were arrested and placed in custody at Bumala police station for processing and arraignment in court.

BY DCI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.