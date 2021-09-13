Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 13, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga may be arrested any time for assembling huge crowds contrary to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive on political gatherings.

Speaking over the weekend, Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala called for immediate arrest and detention of Raila Odinga for assembling a huge crowd in his home county last Friday, contrary to Covid-19 protocol.

While calling on Interior CS Fred Matiang’i to effect the arrest of Raila Odinga, Malala wondered why the former PM, who was with President Uhuru Kenyatta at Mombasa State lodge when the president suspended public gatherings, was the one at the forefront of contravening the measures.

“We would like the Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i to take action against the ODM party and its leaders who are roaming around, assembling huge crowds and spreading COVID-19 disease,” Malala said.

Malala further called for the arrest of other top ODM leaders, including Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohammed, and party Secretary General Edwin Sifuna.

He said he will marshal other political parties to officially begin their 2022 presidential campaigns if Raila Odinga and his team will not be charged for flouting COVID-19 containment measures.

“If you are serious about this then we want to see action being taken against ODM leadership.”

“ And if you are not serious about this corona thing then let us go and do our campaigns as well because we have the muscle for that,” Malala said.

Raila had toured the vote-rich Western region to popularise his AzimioLaUmoja (quest for unity), attracting huge crowds at a time COVID-19 numbers are still high.

