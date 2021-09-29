Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 29, 2021 – No corrupt Kenyan will be jailed if a proposal by Nominated Senator Farhiya Ali is adopted by Parliament.

Farhiya is seeking to substitute jail terms for persons indicted on graft charges.

If approved, the bill, which was tabled in Parliament, will see corruption suspects negotiate with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

The proposed bill seeks to offer clemency to public officials caught up in shady dealings.

According to Farhiya, the proposals have been prompted by the long periods taken by courts to conclude these cases and issue a verdict.

In the proposal, the terms of the agreement will include the suspects publicly admitting to their crimes and returning the stolen wealth.

This will be termed as Deferred Prosecutions under the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes (Amendment) Bill.

In support of her bill, the nominated Senator stated that this will work to address the deficiencies in the legal framework.

The bill, if approved, will grant the ODPP the authority to make a deal with the defendants before charges are leveled against them.

The bill seeks to offer the suspects an opportunity to return all wealth acquired illegally, pay interest on the funds, reimburse those affected by the crime and pay a financial fine to the ODPP.

In addition, the ODPP will put together a draft charge that will contain conditions such as acknowledgment of the crime by the perpetrator, together with the rights and obligations of the individuals involved in the agreement.

Some of the most notable persons who are battling graft-related charges include former National Treasury and Planning Cabinet Secretary, Henry Rotich, ousted Kiambu Governor Ferdinard Waititu, outgoing Migori Governor Zachary Okoth Obado, and former Nairobi City County Governor Mike Sonko.

The Kenyan DAILY POST