Thursday, September 23, 2021 – Former Machakos Senator and Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA Chairman, Johnson Muthama, has said President Uhuru Kenyatta can’t sell Raila Odinga in the Mt Kenya region.

According to Muthama, Uhuru had assured the Mt Kenya region that he will support his Deputy, William Ruto, for the 2022 Presidential elections and that’s why it is hard for him to go back and change the deal to sell Raila.

“It was an act of conmanship and sheer craftiness for H.E Uhuru Kenyatta to choose William Ruto as his running mate in 2013 & 2017 with promise of ‘kumi yangu & kumi ya ruto’.”

“Such promises can’t easily be erased from the minds of informed Kenyans more so those in Central Kenya,” Muthama said.

Because of this agreement, Muthama says it is hard for Uhuru to even introduce Raila Odinga to his people as his preferred successor.

“No wonder it has become so hard for Uhuru to introduce Raila Odinga to the mountain since he knows what he promised William Ruto can’t be changed overnight in that region. Amazing!” Muthama added in a tweet.

This comes even President Uhuru Kenyatta himself earlier stated that he did not promise Ruto anything.

