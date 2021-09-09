Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 9, 2021 – Revered blogger and social media commentator, Robert Alai, has said Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru was summoned by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to confuse Kenyans and especially Jubilee Party supporters.

On Thursday, Waiguru, a key confidante of President Uhuru Kenyatta, appeared before the EACC to answer queries about a Sh52 million pending bill in her county.

This comes after Waiguru suggested that it will not be a walk in the park for her to defend her seat in 2022 under the Jubilee Party.

She said that unless the ruling party puts its house in order ahead of 2022, it will be hard to sell it.

Commenting about Waiguru’s EACC summon, Alai said her summon was staged by the ‘deep state’ so that she can ditch the Jubilee Party and join Amani National Congress (ANC) party.

Alai said Waiguru was told by ‘her seniors’ to join ANC since Jubilee Party has no future.

“That EACC summon is staged. Waiguru told to head to ANC,” Alai wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST