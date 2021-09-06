Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 06 September 2021 – On Saturday night, blogger Edgar Obare’s brother was abducted by rogue DCI agents and tortured.

His abductors demanded to know the whereabouts of his brother Edgar, who recently unmasked ruthless wash wash kingpins who are protected by senior police officers.

Edgar’s brother called him crying and told him that he was being tortured and being asked to reveal his whereabouts.

“They kidnapped him, tortured him, trying to get information about my whereabouts, that’s one of the scariest thing.

“I am so sad that he had to go through that, and that some people in this country would go so low and go after my family.

“I hate this country, how they get away with everything,” Edgar said in an emotional video.

Edgar’s brother was dumped in the Roysambu area in Nairobi on Sunday and rescued by a Good Samaritan.

“He was found in Roysambu by a Good Samaritan. She helped him with a phone and he called the family and we sent him an uber. They also broke into his house and trashed the place,” Edgar Obare wrote through his BNN Instagram account.

