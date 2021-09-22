Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 22, 2021 – National Assembly Speaker, Justin Muturi, who is vying for the presidency in 2022, has clarified whether he can work with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Raila, 76, is also vying for the top seat in 2022.

In an interview with Netizens through his Twitter handle dubbed chat with JB Muturi, the Speaker stated that he is open to working with all leaders.

“Can you work with Raila Odinga?” one of his followers, Peter Wayne, asked, “I can work with any like-minded leader who shares my vision for this great country,” Muturi stated.

On his choice of running mate, Muturi, who is yet to officially declare his party, stated that it was still early to discuss the issue of running mate, but revealed that it is a work in progress.

“Who is your running mate?” another tweep asked, in response, Muturi said, “This is work in progress and I will announce it in due time.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST

