Tuesday, September 28, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has managed to ‘climb the mountain’ going by the heroic reception he got when he toured Naromoru, Karatina, Makutano, Kenol, and Githurai on Monday.

Raila, who was accompanied by Laikipia Governor Nderitu Muriithi and Kieni MP Kanini Kega, attracted a multitude of people from these towns which political analysts had earlier predicted will be Deputy President William Ruto‘s strongholds in 2022.

Speaking on Tuesday after Raila Odinga received a warm reception in Kenol, Senator Kang’ata asked Murang’a residents to register as voters in large numbers when the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) starts the process of mass voter registration from October 4, 2021.

He also urged the residents to register to ensure that United Democratic Alliance (UDA), a party associated with Ruto, forms the next government.

“Dear Muranga resident, IEBC has enhanced continuous voter registration exercise starting on 4th October to 2nd November 2021, for 30 days.

“Every ward has 3 BVR kits manned by 2 clerks each from 8.00 to 5.00 daily. Register now to install a govt that cares for you- UDA government,” Kang’ata wrote on his social media page on Tuesday.

