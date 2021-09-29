Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Wednesday, 29 September 2021 – A disgruntled customer has taken to social media to rant after buying a TV, only to discover that it’s fake.
He took a video of his new television set displaying ‘twisted’ images while watching a football match and cautioned Netizens to avoid cheap electronics.
“I will never buy a cheap TV again,” he captioned the hilarious video.
As the saying goes, cheap is expensive.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
