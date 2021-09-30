Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 30, 2021 – KANU Chairman, Gideon Moi, is currently launching his 2022 presidential bid at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi.

Moi is starting his journey to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta who is retiring in 2022 after serving for two 5 year terms.

Moi has vowed to give Deputy President William Ruto a run for his money because the two come from the Rift Valley region.

However, in a fast rejoinder, DP Ruto, through his Personal Assistant, Farouk Kibet, termed Gideon Moi as a joker who has nothing to offer Kenyans.

“Gideon Moi is a joker who will never be anything in Kenya politics. The man is just nothing without state,” Farouk wrote on his social media page.

Gideon’s presidential launch was attended by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Amani National Congress(ANC) Party Leader, Musalia Mudavadi, and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka.

Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula was conspicuously missing from the highly publicised launch.

The Kenyan DAILY POST