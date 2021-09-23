Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 23, 2021 – Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru, on Wednesday, signaled an imminent shift to Deputy President William Ruto-led United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party in an impromptu address to a section of Kirinyaga residents.

Waiguru, who spoke in Thiba, Mwea constituency, said she will respect and follow the demands of her voters as the country heads to the August 2022 general elections.

“I stated that I will listen to what Kirinyaga residents demand of me. I will follow and do what the electorates want me to do, and that is what will determine my political direction as I vie for re-elections,” said Waiguru amid cheers from her supporters.

“Which party do you want me to move to?” she posed as the crowd replied, chanting “UDA.”

Now, commenting about Waiguru’s eminent move to UDA, Ruto urged Kenyan voters to elect a government that will deliver in a deliberate manner opportunity for jobs while providing opportunities for businesses to grow.

“’ It’s not a force, it’s a right for every person to work in Kenya,” Ruto said.

The second in command further said his government will establish deliberate policy frameworks and programs that will help prioritize the employment of jobless youths.

