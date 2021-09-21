Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 21, 2021 -Jubilee Party Vice-chairman David Murathe has broken his silence after Narc-Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua was installed as the Mt Kenya region spokesperson.

In a ceremony attended by Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria and former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Mwangi Kiunjuri, in Naivasha on Monday, Karua, who is a former Gichugu Member of Parliament, was installed as interim GEMA community spokesperson who will negotiate community affairs on the national table.

Commenting on Facebook after Karua’s appointment, Murathe, who is a drinking buddy of President Uhuru Kenyatta, said the President remains the spokesman of Mt Kenya region and others are conmen and conwomen sent by Deputy President William Ruto to destabilise the vote-rich region.

Murathe maintained that Uhuru remains the region’s spokesman until he retires next year.

“Uhuru Kenyatta is the only Mount Kenya leader & spokesperson, others are Karen sent Conmen & conladies,” Murathe wrote on his social media page.

