Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, September 18, 2020 – An outspoken blogger associated with Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party, has said Presidential hopeful Jimmy is being funded by Deputy President William Ruto, to destabilise Raila Odinga’s popularity in the country.

Commenting on social media on Friday, blogger Robert Alai claimed Wanjigi, who is competing for the ODM Presidential slot with Raila Odinga, is a member of DP Ruto‘s team.

Alai commented after goons in Migori stoned Wanjigi while he was addressing a meeting in Migori town.

He said Ruto is financing Wanjigi using his friend David Langat, who is a renowned wheel dealer involved in the construction of Standard Gauge Railway (SGR).

“Jimmy Wanjigi was an associate of David Langat in the SGR deal? David Langat is now RUTO damu and handling his business in Uganda?

“Then it follows that maybe wakina Ruto are sponsoring Jimmy Wanjigi to cause a ruckus within ODM.

“See how Tanga Tanga has jumped onto this,” Alai wrote on his Facebook page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST