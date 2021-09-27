Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 27, 2021 – Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, is reportedly set to declare his presidential bid in 2022.

According to Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau (HNIB) spokesman Dennis Itumbi, Mutahi has been advised by the infamous ‘deep state’ to vie for the presidency in 2022.

Itumbi said Mutahi has also been advised to use the National Rainbow coalition (NARC), the party ticket he won the Nyeri seat on in 2013.

Commenting on Mutahi’s entry into the hotly contested presidential race in 2022, Ugunja MP, Opiyo Wandayi, said Kagwe has all it takes to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

Wandayi, who is also the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Director of political affairs, said that the idea to have Mutahi Kagwe run for president is a well-thought one due to the roles he has played in this country.

Wandayi further stated that as the ODM party, they would love to have Mutahi Kagwe on their side because of his experience in public management and would also likely help them secure more presidential votes from Mount Kenya.

“We would like to have Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on our side because of his experience in public management,” Wandayi said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST