Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 27 September 2021 – A hilarious clip of an airline in the neighbouring Somali carrying extra passengers has hit the web.

The passengers were seated on the plane’s floor as if they were in a Githurai bus.

Asmali shared the funny video on his Twitter page with the caption, “Hahaha. No it’s not Githurai 45 Matatu. It’s an airline in Somalia carrying extra passengers.

“I don’t know whether to laugh or cry,”

According to a Twitter user who commented on the video, such scenes are common in Somalia.

The Twitter user narrated an incident that he witnessed in 2008 when he flew in one of the planes in Somali.

16 passengers were seated on the floor in the overloaded plane during the journey.

Here’s the hilarious video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.