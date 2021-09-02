Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 2, 2021 – Renowned political analyst, Prof Mutahi Ngunyi, has joined millions of Kenyans in reacting to Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang’i’s expose on Wednesday, where he revealed how Deputy President William Ruto owns vast properties across the country.

Matiang’i, who appeared before the National Assembly’s National Security Committee, said Ruto is guarded by 257 police officers, equivalent to 10 fully equipped police stations.

The no-nonsense CS also listed properties and businesses which he claimed are owned by Ruto and protected by state security agents.

The properties included Weston Hotel, Murumbi Farm, ADC Laikipia Mutara Ranch, Dolphine Hotel, Mata Farm, Private Residence in Elgon View, Eldoret, Koitalel Poultry Farm and Private Residence in Eldoret, 5 choppers at Wilson Airport and two hangars.

Reacting to Matiangi’s revelations, Mutahi asked only one question.

“5 Helicopters?” he asked on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST