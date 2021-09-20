Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 20, 2021 – Dagoretti North MP, Simba Arati, has finally exposed what caused the bitter fallout between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, William Ruto.

Since 2018, Uhuru and Ruto have been reading from different scripts, with the former even asking the latter to resign from the Government.

In an interview with NTV on Monday morning, Arati, who is a close confidant of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, said Uhuru and Ruto disagreed over stealing and that is when the trouble started.

Arati said Uhuru and Ruto were stealing taxpayer’s money and they disagreed on how to share the loot and that is when they parted ways.

Arati said this can be cemented by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s assertion last year that Sh 2 billion is stolen every day.

“Wizi uliofanyika term ya Kwanza ulikuwa uizi mkubwa na ulikuwa chini ya uongozi ya Uhuru and Ruto,”Arati said.

During the first term of Uhuru’s presidency, Ruto and the president’s allies were mentioned in various multibillion scandals, where billions of taxpayers’ money were looted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST