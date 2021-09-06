Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 6, 2021 – Jubilee Party Secretary-General, Raphael Tuju, is the man of the moment after he blasted Deputy President William Ruto for pretending to be poor (hustler) and yet he is filthy rich.

Tuju, who issued a statement outside Jubilee Party headquarters in Pangani, Nairobi, challenged the second in command to tell Kenyans how he made his billions yet in 2015 he was only worth Sh 100 million.

Tuju also asked the DP, to come clean on his vast properties and show Kenyans his tax records with Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

While Raphael Tuju was ranting in the presser, Ruto took to his Twitter and thanked the people of Githurai, who had turned up in large numbers to welcome him on Sunday.

“Ahsante Hustler Nation. We march forward,” Ruto posted and attached photos of his mammoth rally in Githurai.

Ruto seemed to mock President Uhuru Kenyatta and Jubilee Party apologists, who are said to have panicked after witnessing how the DP was welcomed at Githurai, an area considered to be the ‘gateway’ to the vote-rich Mt Kenya region.

