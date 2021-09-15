Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 15 September 2021 – A 29-year-old Kenyan lady identified as Brenda met her aging husband online and they have been married for 6 years.

Speaking in a past interview on Switch TV, Brenda said they became friends and after some time, their friendship turned into a romantic relationship.

According to the couple, they were never bothered by the age difference although it was very hard for their families and friends to accept their relationship.

Brenda said that some of her friends and family members deserted her but she was never bothered because she already loves her husband.

They are blessed with a 4-years-old child.

Brenda’s husband claims many people assume his son to be his grandchild.

Here are photos of Brenda, her husband and their son.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.