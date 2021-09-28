Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 28, 2021 – It is now without a doubt that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is being supported by the infamous ‘deep state’ to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta who is going home in 2022.

The ‘deep state’ is a powerful organ in the government that comprises powerful politicians and prominent businessmen and women who are very influential in deciding who occupies the house on the hill.

Raila Odinga’s eldest brother, Dr. Oburu Odinga, is on record saying that the ‘deep state’ is supporting Raila Odinga’s presidential quest in 2022.

Most of the ‘deep state’ members come from the vote-rich Mt Kenya region and they reportedly gave Raila advice on how to campaign in the Mt Kenya region.

According to Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau (HNIB) spokesman, Dennis Itumbi, Raila and Kieleweke MPs were told not to mention Deputy President William Ruto or bastardise his hustler narrative.

“None of them spoke anything against DP Ruto’s UDA Party, Kenya, wheelbarrow, hustler or hustler-In-Chief.

“They knew what not to touch,” Itumbi wrote on his social media page after Raila Odinga held successful rallies in the vote-rich region over the weekend and on Monday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST