Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 2, 2021 – Popular rapper, Julius Owino alias Juliani, has recorded a statement at Kilimani Police Station after he received death threats over his friendship with Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua’s ex-wife Lillian.

Juliani received a phone call from an anonymous person, warning him to stop posting photos posing with Governor Mutua’s ex-wife Lillian.

We understand that these two photos of Juliani posing with Mutua’s ex-wife while looking like a match made in heaven are the genesis of the threats.

Juliani confirmed yesterday that he is having an affair with Lillian through a cryptic message posted on his Twitter handle.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.