Friday, September 10, 2021 – Nominated Senator, Millicent Omanga, has broken her silence after an alleged photo of her jumping over the fence at night spread online like bushfire.

It was alleged that Omanga had to run for her life after dogs were unleashed on her for allegedly causing disturbance at the Kasarani Police Station.

The reports further alleged that the picture was taken at Kasarani Police Station when Omanga had gone to bail out her sister who had been taken into custody for violating curfew rules.

The vocal Senator has however rubbished the rumours and said Kenya will experience tremors if she was to jump over any fence.

“Disregard the propaganda about me jumping over Kasarani police station fence. It is an idle rumor worth no one’s attention. Sincerely, how can I jump, over anything, let alone a high fence, without Kenya experiencing earth tremor?” Omanga posed.

The viral photo that is alleged to be of Millicent Omanga has been trending in South Africa.

Kenyans took advantage of it because the South African woman resembles Omanga.

