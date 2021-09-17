Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 17, 2021 – Businessman-cum politician, Jimi Wanjigi, was forced to scamper for safety after his convoy was attacked by Luo youths in Migori on Friday.

From the video of the shocking incident doing rounds on social media, Wanjigi was addressing a peaceful crowd from the sunroof of his car when hell broke loose.

A section of the crowd started hurling stones and projectiles at Wanjigi forcing him to quickly retreat to his seat.

Wanjigi, who is trying to wrestle the ODM presidential ticket from Raila Odinga, is on a four-day tour of the Nyanza region.

“We are here in the great lake city of Kisumu. Over the next couple of days we will have extensive discussions with leaders from this region on how to forge a better future for the people,” he said.

“The reason we are saying fagia wote is because the same MPs who are now being sensational talking about fuel prices are the same ones that passed tax regulations in parliament,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.