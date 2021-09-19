Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 19 September 2021 – A few days ago, a middle-aged lady identified as Monica was brutally murdered by her jilted boyfriend in Mukuru Kwa Njenga slums.

Monica and her boyfriend are said to have argued in her house before he shot her 6 times and escaped.

It’s now emerging that Monica’s boyfriend, Joel, was a notorious gangster and has been on police radar.

He was shot dead near Kware police station by detectives while planning to stage attacks within Embakasi.

Detectives recovered an Austrian-made Glock pistol and 29 live rounds of 9 mm calibre from the slain thug.

After preliminary ballistic tests, it was established that the same firearm had been used to commit various robberies in the city, including the cold-blood murder of Monica.

Joel and his gang members are linked to the series of robberies that have been targeting mobile money lending outlets within Nairobi’s Eastlands suburbs.

According to undercover cop Hessy Wa Dandora, Joel was part of the notorious Gaza gang.

Here are photos of the slain thug who was killed days after murdering his girlfriend in cold blood.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.