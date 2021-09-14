Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 14 September 2021 – Actor and content creator, Kevin Kinuthia, has denied claims that he was arrested for posing as a woman and obtaining money by false pretense.

Kinuthia’s photos were shared on Facebook with claims that he had obtained Sh 344,500 set aside for his two-way flight, shopping, and a brand new phone.

“Justine Kioko a resident of Machakos is in police custody for obtaining money through pretence.

“The 31-year-old allegedly received Sh 344,500 via Mpesa.

“The money was to cover two-way ticket, shopping and for her to buy a brand new phone,” the viral story read.

The witty actor and Tiktok star, who pretends to be a woman while acting, has since disputed the claims, clarifying that he is not from Machakos and denied any association with the story.

“I’m not associated in any way about that story.

“I), I’m not called Justine Kioko I am Kelvin Kinuthia.

“2) I’m not from Machakos in any way or the other.

“3) I’’m not a Kamba, I am a Kikuyu. So guys, please, I am not associated with that story.

“Thank you all who have dm me and called me to ask if I am okay. I’m fine and well. Thank guys,” he said.

Watch the video below.

