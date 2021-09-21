Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 21, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has angered Kenyans after he told the United Nations (UN) that all is well despite many Kenyans struggling with Covid-19, battered economy, joblessness, and the increased fuel prices.

Addressing a convention on SDGs convened by the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, during the ongoing 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA76), Uhuru lauded efforts by his Jubilee Government to grow the economy through enhancing business participation, reforms in the education sector and other changes.

He noted that Kenya was making significant progress towards the attainment of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

At the same time, the president reiterated Kenya’s commitment to SDGs saying, the country will not lose track of the subject.

“I want today to reaffirm Kenya’s commitment to the SDGs, and to ensure that we maintain the implementation momentum that we started with,” Uhuru stated.

According to Uhuru, the Covid-19 pandemic has not slowed down Kenya’s growth witnessed in education, gender, and climate change among other SDG sectors.

He added that Kenya had prioritized SDG sectors with the highest socio-economic impact as outlined in the country’s Big 4 development blueprint.

“Additionally, my administration has sharpened the economic policy by prioritizing action in sectors with the greatest multiplier effect on the economy, namely affordable housing; manufacturing; universal health coverage; and food security and nutrition,” Uhuru told the delegates.

He further highlighted that Kenya’s push towards attaining food and nutrition security was being held by climate change among other salient factors.

According to Uhuru, the country had embarked on an aggressive afforestation programme and development of its renewable energy resources as part of its broad climate change mitigation strategy.

