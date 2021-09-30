Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 30 September 2021 – Mercy Quinter, the ex-wife of Coca-Cola Africa boss, Daryl Wilson, has revealed that she was in an abusive marriage with the wealthy corporate boss.

Mercy exchanged vows with Daryl Wilson in a lavish wedding that cost Sh 15 Million, only for their hyped marriage to crumble after a few years.

She revealed on her Instagram stories that Wilson subjected her to both physical and emotional abuse and left her depressed.

She shared a throwback photo in hospital undergoing treatment after being beaten by her ex-husband and revealed that she suffered in silence until she decided to walk out of the abusive marriage.

She even attempted to commit suicide several times.

Here’s what she posted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.