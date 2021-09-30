Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 30 September 2021 – Daryl Wilson’s ex-wife, Mercy Quinter, has predicted that his new wife, Phidelia Mutunga, will go through the same ordeal that she underwent when they were married.

Mercy claims that she is trying to save Phidelia by exposing Wilson’s rogue behaviours.

She predicts that it’s just a matter of time before Phidelia joins her in the fight against domestic abuse and exploitation of young ladies by old white men since Wilson is a notorious wife barterer and notorious womanizer, who is likely to subject her to both emotional and physical abuse.

Mercy says that Phidelia is too naïve to understand what she is getting herself into since she is just 22 and probably chasing Daryl Wilson’s money.

Here’s a screenshot of what she posted.

