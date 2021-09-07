Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 7, 2021 – Jubilee Party National Management Committee (NMC) has finally resolved to kick out Deputy President William Ruto from President Uhuru Kenyatta-led party.

In a meeting held yesterday, the NMC tasked Jubilee Secretary-General Raphael Tuju to officially write a letter to the registrar of political parties this week to have Ruto’s name removed from Jubilee’s register.

The plan to kick out Deputy President William Ruto was hatched when he started supporting the UDA party.

“The political parties act is very clear, when you belong to one party, you cannot promote the interests of another political party.”

“You are deemed to have resigned from the first party,” said National Assembly majority leader Amos Kimunya.

The Kipipiri MP further accused Ruto of being a dishonest person, not adhering to the law and Constitution.

“For a person in the level of deputy party leader, who is also the Deputy President of Kenya who took the bible and swore to uphold the law, it is very unfortunate that he would continue living a lie,” he said.

Ruto has already declared that he will be using the UDA Party to contest for the 2022 presidential elections.

The Kenyan DAILY POST