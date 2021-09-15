Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 10, 2021 – A close ally of President Uhuru Kenyatta has differed with Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, who on Tuesday stated that the Mt Kenya region must get Deputy President’s post in the upcoming presidential election.

Kuria, who spoke on Tuesday, said on top of the DP‘s post, Mt Kenya must also get 40 percent of all government appointments and 7 Cabinet positions.

But in an interview with K24 on Wednesday, Sports Chief Administrative Secretary, Zack Kinuthia, said Deputy President’s post is not enough for the Mt Kenya region since the region controls the country’s economy.

He said the Mt Kenya region should produce the 2022 presidential candidate since the region has the numbers to elect its own president.

“It is not enough for Mount Kenya people to have a Deputy President.

“If democracy was to dictate issues, then Mount Kenya should produce the President forever,” Kinuthia said.

